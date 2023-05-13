Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock is trading Lower -1.97% From 200-Day SMA

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on November 11, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 14, 2022 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $20 for OM stock. The research report from BofA Securities has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $50. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on February 17, 2022, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $50. In their research brief published August 18, 2021, Cowen analysts initiated the Outset Medical Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $70.

The share price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) dipped -0.94% to close Friday’s market session at $20.01, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $19.665 and $20.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 499630 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 594.35K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.03% within the last five trades and 3.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 34.30% in the last 6 months and -30.01% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OM stock is trading at a margin of 6.18%, 2.53% and -1.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -34.50 percent below its 52-week high and 75.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -17.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $989.49 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 8.57 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.99, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.10 percent of Outset Medical Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 106.74 percent are held by financial institutions. Williamson Steven S., the Chief Commercial Officer at Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on May 08 at a price of $19.83 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, Trigg Leslie, Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) sold 40,000 shares of the firm on May 03 for a total worth of $0.8 million at a price of $20.00. An inside trade which took place on May 03, General Counsel of Outset Medical Inc. Brottem John L. sold 1,414 shares of firm against total price of $28280.0 at the cost of $20.00 per share.