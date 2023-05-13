Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Stock

SVB Securities raised the price target for the Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 21, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Mizuho has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $18. The stock was initiated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on September 12, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published April 01, 2022, Oppenheimer analysts initiated the Rain Oncology Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $15.

The share price of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) dipped -3.02% to close Friday’s market session at $9.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.46 and $9.97 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 433225 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 198.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.27% within the last five trades and 19.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 54.91% in the last 6 months and -10.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RAIN stock is trading at a margin of 14.96%, 10.63% and 20.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RAIN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -37.85 percent below its 52-week high and 318.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 108.42. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rain Oncology Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $316.17 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.57, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 6.00 percent of Rain Oncology Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 61.80 percent are held by financial institutions. BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director at Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has bought 77,000 shares of firm on Nov 22 at a price of $8.27 against the total amount of $0.64 million. In another inside trade, BERGER FRANKLIN M, Director of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) bought 45,000 shares of the firm on Nov 21 for a total worth of $0.35 million at a price of $7.80. An inside trade which took place on Nov 08, See Explanation of Responses of Rain Oncology Inc. BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 1,710,358 shares of firm against total price of $9.97 million at the cost of $5.83 per share.