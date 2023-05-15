Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock is trading -48.18 percent below its 52-week high

Seaport Research Partners raised the price target for the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 24, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 22, 2023 by Rosenblatt that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $4.80 for SIRI stock. The stock was downgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on December 01, 2022, from Buy to Sell and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published August 01, 2022, Pivotal Research Group analysts downgraded the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $7.10.

The share price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) dipped -1.93% to close Friday’s market session at $3.55, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.46 and $3.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 15774461 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 16.66 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.83% within the last five trades and -12.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -43.83% in the last 6 months and -24.79% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SIRI stock is trading at a margin of -4.76%, -6.94% and -34.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SIRI deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -48.18 percent below its 52-week high and 6.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 21.60 percent and the profit margin is 12.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 53.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $14.00 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 12.33. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.27. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.56 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 10.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Salen Kristina, the Director at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has sold 44,670 shares of firm on Nov 23 at a price of $6.46 against the total amount of $0.29 million. In another inside trade, BARRY THOMAS D, Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) sold 33,639 shares of the firm on Nov 11 for a total worth of $0.21 million at a price of $6.38. An inside trade which took place on Aug 04, EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. DONNELLY PATRICK L sold 408,274 shares of firm against total price of $2.76 million at the cost of $6.75 per share.