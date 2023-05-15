Why Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock dipped 1.28 percent on Friday?

Goldman raised the price target for the Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 16, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Barclays has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $3.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) raised 1.28% to close Friday’s market session at $3.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.12 and $3.1889 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 25280212 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 28.34 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.32% within the last five trades and 12.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.00% in the last 6 months and 29.76% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BBD stock is trading at a margin of 12.23%, 18.22% and 5.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, BBD deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -22.71 percent below its 52-week high and 35.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -2.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $31.18 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 9.61. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.34. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.39 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.21, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.