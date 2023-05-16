A positive surprise is on the way: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Stock

Seaport Research Partners raised the price target for the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 24, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Northcoast has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $85. The stock was upgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on November 28, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $82.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) raised 2.87% to close Monday’s market session at $80.39, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $77.63 and $80.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2511114 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.86 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.30% within the last five trades and 16.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.28% in the last 6 months and 4.40% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LYV stock is trading at a margin of 14.07%, 15.85% and 4.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LYV deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -19.34 percent below its 52-week high and 25.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -4.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $18.39 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is 120.52. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 57.83. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.02 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.30 percent of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 71.90 percent are held by financial institutions. Rowles Michael, the EVP & General Counsel at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has sold 100,000 shares of firm on May 08 at a price of $78.00 against the total amount of $7.8 million. In another inside trade, Iovine Jimmy, Director of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) bought 13,740 shares of the firm on Dec 01 for a total worth of $1.01 million at a price of $73.28. An inside trade which took place on Sep 23, President & CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Rapino Michael sold 78,000 shares of firm against total price of $5.8 million at the cost of $74.41 per share.