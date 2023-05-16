Itau BBA Sets YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Stock to “an Outperform”

Itau BBA raised the price target for the YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on October 25, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $3. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on December 03, 2020, from Neutral to Sell and set the price objective to $4.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) dipped -2.02% to close Monday’s market session at $11.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.67 and $11.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2471342 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.29 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.39% within the last five trades and -10.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 54.80% in the last 6 months and -7.48% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. YPF stock is trading at a margin of -1.92%, 0.14% and 26.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, YPF deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -15.10 percent below its 52-week high and 294.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 132.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.06 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 3.46. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 3.57. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.82 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.00, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 99.50 percent of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by insiders, and 50.80 percent are held by financial institutions.