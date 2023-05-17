The America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Stock expansion path ahead

New Street raised the price target for the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 16, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from HSBC Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $21.50. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on February 23, 2023, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $19. In their research brief published November 28, 2022, UBS analysts downgraded the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $22.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) raised 0.66% to close Tuesday’s market session at $22.96, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.64 and $23.07 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2736039 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.34 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.49% within the last five trades and 5.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.23% in the last 6 months and 14.34% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AMX stock is trading at a margin of 6.87%, 8.18% and 19.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, AMX deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading 0.13 percent below its 52-week high and 49.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 17.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $72.65 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is 15.80. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.60. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.51 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.87, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.