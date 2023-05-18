BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock upgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group raised the price target for the BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 18, 2017, according to finviz. The research report from Maxim Group has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $1. The stock was reiterated by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on August 17, 2015, to Buy and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published July 27, 2015, ROTH Capital analysts reiterated the BioLineRx Ltd. stock to Buy with a price target of $7.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) raised 11.11% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.36 and $1.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 864179 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 488.11K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.01% within the last five trades and 40.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 110.20% in the last 6 months and 141.94% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BLRX stock is trading at a margin of 22.57%, 52.35% and 59.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BLRX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -24.20 percent below its 52-week high and 175.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 58.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does BioLineRx Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $94.55 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.34, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.