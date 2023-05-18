What Has Been Driving Enveric (ENVB) Stock Higher Today?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) experienced a significant surge of 119.07% in the current market, reaching $3.33 at the latest check on Thursday. In the previous trading session, ENVB stock closed at $1.52. Today, Enveric has traded 84.34 million shares, surpassing its daily average of 0.63 million shares over the past 100 days. The stock’s remarkable increase can be attributed to regulatory approval.

Which Approval Has ENVB Got?

Enveric Biosciences, a biotechnology company specializing in novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health disorders, recently received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for a patent application related to its lead product candidate, EB-373. This patent highlights the innovative designs of Enveric’s psilocin prodrugs and their potential therapeutic advantages. In addition, the company has implemented a cost-reduction plan to extend its financial runway and explore alternative strategies for its cannabinoid clinical pipeline assets.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Patent Approval Strengthens Enveric’s Position In Mental Health Treatment

Enveric Biosciences’ recent Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for its patent application represents a significant milestone for the company. The approved patent titled “C4-Carbonothioate-Substituted Tryptamine Derivatives and Methods of Using” covers the composition of matter claims for a family of novel prodrug derivatives of psilocin, including the lead product candidate EB-373. This patent approval highlights Enveric’s commitment to developing innovative treatments for anxiety disorders.

The unique designs of Enveric’s psilocin prodrugs demonstrate potential advantages over conventional alternatives like psilocybin. These advantages include a more rapid onset of action, a more controlled therapeutic effect, and reduced gastrointestinal side effects. By possessing a multilayered intellectual property (IP) portfolio for its new chemical entities (NCE) prodrugs, Enveric aims to position itself as a leader in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for mental health disorders. This strengthens the company’s business strategy and increases its value proposition for potential investors.

Financial Update And Cost Reduction Plan

Enveric Biosciences recently provided its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The net loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter was $4.80 million, with a basic and diluted loss per share of $2.31. However, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $12.56 million as of March 31, 2023, and working capital of $10.40 million, indicating a stable financial position.

To extend its financial runway, Enveric has implemented a cost reduction plan. This plan involves a reduction of approximately 35 percent in full-time personnel, the cancelation of consulting contracts focused on cannabinoid programs, and transitioning R&D efforts from third-party service providers to internal science teams. These measures aim to optimize operational efficiency and preserve capital while focusing on the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders.

Strategic Considerations For The Cannabinoid Clinical Pipeline Assets

Enveric’s plans for the spin-off of its cannabinoid clinical development pipeline assets to Akos Biosciences, Inc. have faced delays. As a result, the holders of the Akos Series A Preferred Stock have exercised their right to require Enveric to redeem all of the Akos Series A Preferred Stock, amounting to approximately $1,050,000.

With the spin-off no longer proceeding as planned, Enveric is now seeking strategic advisors and exploring alternative routes to capture value from its cannabinoid clinical pipeline assets. This decision demonstrates the company’s commitment to maximizing the potential of its remaining psychedelics and non-hallucinogenic clinical development pipeline assets.

How ENVB Will Proceed Further?

Enveric Biosciences’ receipt of a Notice of Allowance for its patent application reinforces its position as a leader in developing innovative treatments for mental health disorders. The company’s cost reduction plan aims to extend its financial runway and optimize operational efficiency.