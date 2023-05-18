Why Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock down -5.93% in Last Week?

SVB Leerink raised the price target for the Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 23, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight, with a price target set at $7. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on August 25, 2021, from Overweight to Underweight and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published August 24, 2021, Cowen analysts downgraded the Theravance Biopharma Inc. stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $14.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) dipped -2.88% to close Wednesday’s market session at $10.79, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.51 and $11.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 879610 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 560.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.93% within the last five trades and -7.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -4.43% in the last 6 months and 4.55% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TBPH stock is trading at a margin of -3.91%, -1.71% and 3.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TBPH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -10.31 percent below its 52-week high and 43.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 19.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $669.52 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.05 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.83, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.60 percent of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 98.30 percent are held by financial institutions. GRAHAM RICHARD A, the SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has sold 2,322 shares of firm on May 15 at a price of $11.26 against the total amount of $26146.0. In another inside trade, GRAHAM RICHARD A, SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) sold 2,323 shares of the firm on Apr 14 for a total worth of $27597.0 at a price of $11.88. An inside trade which took place on Mar 14, SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of Theravance Biopharma Inc. GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 2,323 shares of firm against total price of $23973.0 at the cost of $10.32 per share.