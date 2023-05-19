Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) Stock Price Settled at $13.77: What’s Resulting?

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 07, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $53. In their research brief published July 13, 2021, BofA Securities analysts initiated the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $26.

The share price of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) dipped -4.04% to close Thursday’s market session at $13.77, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $13.50 and $14.60 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 701697 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.74 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.97% within the last five trades and 18.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1925.30% in the last 6 months and 395.32% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AMAM stock is trading at a margin of 22.03%, 35.47% and 247.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMAM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -4.90 percent below its 52-week high and 3523.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $737.38 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 99.65 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.51, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner at Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has bought 886,634 shares of firm on Apr 20 at a price of $11.60 against the total amount of $10.29 million. In another inside trade, Cormorant Asset Management, LP, 10% Owner of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) bought 951,909 shares of the firm on Apr 19 for a total worth of $10.61 million at a price of $11.15. An inside trade which took place on Apr 18, 10% Owner of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 3,376,646 shares of firm against total price of $38.05 million at the cost of $11.27 per share.