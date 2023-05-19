There is no better tap than Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 27, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 14, 2022 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $50 for AKRO stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $27. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on September 10, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published February 26, 2021, Guggenheim analysts initiated the Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $54.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) dipped -1.49% to close Thursday’s market session at $45.60, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $44.61 and $46.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 935367 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 652.32K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and 7.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.83% in the last 6 months and 1.83% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AKRO stock is trading at a margin of 0.18%, 9.01% and 20.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AKRO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -16.91 percent below its 52-week high and 506.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 74.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.17 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.54, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.10 percent of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 108.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Cheng Andrew, the President & CEO at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has sold 25,000 shares of firm on May 01 at a price of $45.07 against the total amount of $1.13 million. In another inside trade, Cheng Andrew, President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) sold 25,000 shares of the firm on Apr 03 for a total worth of $0.95 million at a price of $37.94. An inside trade which took place on Mar 01, President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.17 million at the cost of $46.65 per share.