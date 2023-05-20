Why Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) Stock declined -9.99% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.77% within the last five trades and -2.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -7.08% in the last 6 months and -9.99% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EVV stock is trading at a margin of -1.13%, -3.60% and -7.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EVV deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -19.39 percent below its 52-week high and 3.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -13.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.07 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.42 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.90, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Paloma Partners Management Co, the 10% Owner at Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) has sold 1,012 shares of firm on Feb 21 at a price of $21750.00 against the total amount of $22.01 million. In another inside trade, QUINTON KEITH, Trustee of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) sold 8,000 shares of the firm on Dec 01 for a total worth of $83440.0 at a price of $10.43.