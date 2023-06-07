QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stock Market Value Reached at $3.18 billion: What Happened?

Goldman lowered the price target for the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on December 14, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) raised 7.05% to close Tuesday’s market session at $7.29, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.6815 and $7.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5954465 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.43 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.20% within the last five trades and 14.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -3.44% in the last 6 months and -12.17% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. QS stock is trading at a margin of 15.50%, 4.77% and -8.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QS deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -47.40 percent below its 52-week high and 42.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -42.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does QuantumScape Corporation's Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.18 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.55, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.40 percent of QuantumScape Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 36.70 percent are held by financial institutions. MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, the Chief Legal Officer at QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has sold 32,674 shares of firm on Jun 02 at a price of $6.64 against the total amount of $0.22 million. In another inside trade, Singh Jagdeep, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) sold 355,000 shares of the firm on Mar 08 for a total worth of $2.76 million at a price of $7.78. An inside trade which took place on Mar 07, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumScape Corporation Singh Jagdeep sold 301,406 shares of firm against total price of $2.52 million at the cost of $8.37 per share.