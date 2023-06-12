Does Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Stock Really Excited You?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) dipped -9.77% to close Friday’s market session at $7.94, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.60 and $9.098 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1354031 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 810.68K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.52% within the last five trades and 64.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.52% in the last 6 months and 51.82% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LWLG stock is trading at a margin of 26.91%, 49.86% and 24.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LWLG deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -36.12 percent below its 52-week high and 104.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -2.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

What Does Lightwave Logic Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.01 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 30.54, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 22.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Bucchi Ronald A, the Director at Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has sold 27,625 shares of firm on Jun 06 at a price of $8.21 against the total amount of $0.23 million. In another inside trade, Marcelli James S., President, COO of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) sold 57,000 shares of the firm on May 15 for a total worth of $0.26 million at a price of $4.57. An inside trade which took place on Dec 02, Director of Lightwave Logic Inc. LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 31,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.22 million at the cost of $7.07 per share.