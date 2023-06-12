U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Stock is trading Higher 25.97% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) dipped -0.63% to close Friday’s market session at $7.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.77 and $8.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 977254 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.14 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.87% within the last five trades and 63.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. UCAR stock is trading at a margin of 53.00%, 25.97% and 25.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UCAR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -89.53 percent below its 52-week high and 163.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does U Power Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $414.09 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 258.80 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.95, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.