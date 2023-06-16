Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) stock to “”an Overweight””

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 12, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) dipped -0.55% to close Thursday’s market session at $8.97, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.86 and $9.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 704706 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 887.38K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.93% within the last five trades and 2.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 11.71% in the last 6 months and 30.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GRFS stock is trading at a margin of 2.64%, 10.80% and 12.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GRFS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -31.50 percent below its 52-week high and 57.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -13.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Grifols S.A.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.57 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is 27.18. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.10 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.96, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.