Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $5.13 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 01, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) dipped -9.26% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.70, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6803 and $0.8199 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 645044 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 370.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.71% within the last five trades and -0.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.77% in the last 6 months and -2.61% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TSHA stock is trading at a margin of -10.21%, -5.55% and -54.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TSHA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -86.34 percent below its 52-week high and 13.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78.26. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $44.58 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.90 percent of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 23.20 percent are held by financial institutions. Nagendran Sukumar, the President and Head of R&D at Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on May 16 at a price of $0.68 against the total amount of $3400.0. In another inside trade, Manning Paul B, Director of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm on Oct 31 for a total worth of $3.0 million at a price of $2.00. An inside trade which took place on Aug 23, Chief Financial Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Alam Kamran sold 3,325 shares of firm against total price of $11538.0 at the cost of $3.47 per share.