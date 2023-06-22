A healthy upside potential exists for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) dipped -0.46% to close Wednesday’s market session at $6.52, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.51 and $6.59 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 726970 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.53 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.21% within the last five trades and 0.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.43% in the last 6 months and -10.32% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HKD stock is trading at a margin of -0.83%, -3.72% and -67.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HKD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.74 percent below its 52-week high and 0.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does AMTD Digital Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.23 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) is 34.32. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.02 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.20, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.