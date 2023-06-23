Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $2.00 for Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) dipped -0.35% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.51, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5086 and $0.53 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 612067 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.32 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -23.40% within the last five trades and 3.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.59% in the last 6 months and -21.69% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NXU stock is trading at a margin of -6.50%, -5.24% and -91.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NXU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.79 percent below its 52-week high and 10.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.89. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Nxu Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $20.17 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.21, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.