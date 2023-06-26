U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Stock Price Advanced 8.32% to $7.94

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) raised 8.32% to close Friday’s market session at $7.94, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.13 and $8.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 7547753 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.60 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 34.12% within the last five trades and 102.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. UCAR stock is trading at a margin of 24.44%, 25.38% and 25.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UCAR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -89.41 percent below its 52-week high and 166.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does U Power Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $474.65 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 296.66 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.98, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.