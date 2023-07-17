Why 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Decreased -1.78 percent in recent Trade?

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 13, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) dipped -1.78% to close Friday’s market session at $18.25, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $18.01 and $18.59 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 623968 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.44 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.46% within the last five trades and -17.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 72.17% in the last 6 months and 20.78% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ETNB stock is trading at a margin of -4.68%, -1.52% and 38.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ETNB deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -20.41 percent below its 52-week high and 475.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 219.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does 89bio Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.35 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.18, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.90 percent of 89bio Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 89.30 percent are held by financial institutions. PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has sold 15,000 shares of firm on Jun 05 at a price of $20.00 against the total amount of $0.3 million. In another inside trade, Atkinson Edward Morrow III, Director of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) sold 6,250 shares of the firm on Jun 01 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $17.91. An inside trade which took place on May 09, of 89bio Inc. Le-Nguyen Quoc sold 13,683 shares of firm against total price of $0.25 million at the cost of $18.11 per share.