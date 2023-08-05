Does WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) dipped -12.19% to close Friday’s market session at $0.42, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4105 and $0.471 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2143941 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.10 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 43.83% within the last five trades and 51.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -32.73% in the last 6 months and -12.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WAVD stock is trading at a margin of 27.19%, 23.00% and -24.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WAVD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -74.57 percent below its 52-week high and 66.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -56.51. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does WaveDancer Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $8.20 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.73 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.48, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 11.90 percent of WaveDancer Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 2.80 percent are held by financial institutions. BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO at WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) has bought 3,996 shares of firm on Dec 13 at a price of $0.64 against the total amount of $2557.0. In another inside trade, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, CEO of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) bought 21,004 shares of the firm on Dec 12 for a total worth of $13376.0 at a price of $0.64. An inside trade which took place on Dec 06, CEO of WaveDancer Inc. BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 1,798 shares of firm against total price of $1241.0 at the cost of $0.69 per share.