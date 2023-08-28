Facts about Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (ACAX) Stock that you might not know

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) raised 40.54% to close Friday’s market session at $10.85, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.50 and $15.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 859734 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 88.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 88.04% within the last five trades and 4.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.49% in the last 6 months and 6.65% was added to its value over the previous 3 months.

As of the close of trading, ACAX deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading N/A below its 52-week high and N/A above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -1.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

What Does Alset Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $35.59 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) is 96.02. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 33.48 percent of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 76.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Chief Executive Officer at Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (ACAX) has bought 400 shares of firm on Aug 04 at a price of $7.40 against the total amount of $2960.0. In another inside trade, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, Chief Executive Officer of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) bought 10 shares of the firm on Aug 04 for a total worth of $70.0 at a price of $7.00. An inside trade which took place on Aug 03, Chief Executive Officer of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 18,871 shares of firm against total price of $0.14 million at the cost of $7.67 per share.