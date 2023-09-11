Why Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock went down -65.86% in Last Year?

Noble Capital Markets raised the price target for the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 24, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) raised 16.92% to close Friday’s market session at $9.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.85 and $11.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1503401 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 365.60K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 38.64% within the last five trades and 4.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -33.33% in the last 6 months and 14.70% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HSDT stock is trading at a margin of 19.73%, 5.95% and -19.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HSDT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -68.14 percent below its 52-week high and 65.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -74.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.32 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 0.25. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.65 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.87, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

ANDREEFF DANE, the President and CEO at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on Aug 30 at a price of $7.64 against the total amount of $38212.0. In another inside trade, ANDREEFF DANE, President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) bought 5,078 shares of the firm on Aug 28 for a total worth of $32339.0 at a price of $6.37. An inside trade which took place on Dec 16, President and CEO of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. ANDREEFF DANE bought 80,041 shares of firm against total price of $19946.0 at the cost of $0.25 per share.