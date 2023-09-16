Why noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC) Stock fell -88.99% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC) dipped -0.88% to close Friday’s market session at $1.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.09 and $1.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 502116 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.90 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 23.03% within the last five trades and -87.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -88.99% in the last 6 months and -89.29% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NCNC stock is trading at a margin of -67.25%, -85.00% and -88.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NCNC deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -90.11 percent below its 52-week high and 25.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does noco-noco Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $169.32 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.