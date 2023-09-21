Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) stock Market Value Reached at $202.72 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) raised 8.91% to close Wednesday’s market session at $11.12, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.80 and $17.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 798296 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 310.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.77% within the last five trades and 3.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.81% in the last 6 months and 5.90% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VHNA stock is trading at a margin of 1.96%, 3.19% and 7.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VHNA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -21.13 percent below its 52-week high and 24.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 10.24. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $202.72 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) is 205.93. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.40, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.