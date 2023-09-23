HomeMarketAmerican Onco...
American Oncology Network Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Stock is trading at a margin of 37.76% From 20-Day SMA

Lloyd Martinez
The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of American Oncology Network Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) dipped -13.37% to close Friday’s market session at $17.76, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.54 and $20.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 529193 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 222.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 64.67% within the last five trades and 68.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 78.31% in the last 6 months and 71.76% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AONC stock is trading at a margin of 37.76%, 56.35% and 71.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AONC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -55.15 percent below its 52-week high and 152.99 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 41.23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does American Oncology Network Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

