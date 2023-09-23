Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is trading -0.62 percent below its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) dipped -3.75% to close Friday’s market session at $0.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.27 and $0.3348 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2817430 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 837.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.39% within the last five trades and -61.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.71% in the last 6 months and -76.63% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BSFC stock is trading at a margin of -41.01%, -62.76% and -91.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BSFC deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -98.67 percent below its 52-week high and -0.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.31 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.16 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 58.70 percent of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 4.90 percent are held by financial institutions. Herian Nubar, the Director at Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has bought 1,672 shares of firm on Dec 13 at a price of $0.44 against the total amount of $736.0. In another inside trade, Herian Nubar, Director of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) bought 1,493 shares of the firm on Dec 12 for a total worth of $12359.0 at a price of $8.28. An inside trade which took place on Oct 26, Director of Blue Star Foods Corp. Guzy Jeffrey J bought 1,000 shares of firm against total price of $970.0 at the cost of $0.97 per share.