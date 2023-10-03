A good growth outlook is seen for Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Stock by analysts

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) raised 26.61% to close Monday’s market session at $4.33, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.48 and $4.5091 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1574406 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 144.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 46.28% within the last five trades and 113.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 137.91% in the last 6 months and 45.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IMMX stock is trading at a margin of 47.78%, 84.70% and 96.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMMX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading 13.95 percent below its 52-week high and 536.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 121.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.