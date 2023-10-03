AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) Stock is trading Below -8.30% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) dipped -4.46% to close Monday’s market session at $0.11, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1025 and $0.1116 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3982753 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 10.22 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.01% within the last five trades and -1.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -84.58% in the last 6 months and -51.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGRI stock is trading at a margin of -1.24%, -8.30% and -81.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGRI deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -93.63 percent below its 52-week high and 33.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.17. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.