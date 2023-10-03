Are Camber Energy Inc’s (CEI) stock prices rising too high?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) dipped -4.09% to close Monday’s market session at $0.22, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.22 and $0.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2313568 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.13 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.59% within the last five trades and -46.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -86.05% in the last 6 months and -66.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CEI stock is trading at a margin of -30.13%, -57.92% and -83.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CEI deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -98.27 percent below its 52-week high and 5.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.