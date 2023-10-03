BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) stock Posted Operating Margin of -50.18 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) raised 20.11% to close Monday’s market session at $4.30, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.46 and $4.44 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1267820 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 153.19K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 122.08% within the last five trades and 106.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.60% in the last 6 months and 20.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BTCT stock is trading at a margin of 103.10%, 49.50% and 5.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BTCT deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -56.71 percent below its 52-week high and 145.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -52.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.