Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 01, 2020, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) raised 8.33% to close Monday’s market session at $2.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.70 and $3.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 565045 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 636.52K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.73% within the last five trades and 61.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 100.00% in the last 6 months and 40.20% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CLRB stock is trading at a margin of 25.77%, 44.06% and 66.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.