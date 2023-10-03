Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Stock is trading Lower -39.02% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) raised 0.33% to close Monday’s market session at $0.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.236 and $0.2489 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 667384 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.15 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.47% within the last five trades and -14.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -46.99% in the last 6 months and -23.74% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CENN stock is trading at a margin of -3.07%, -18.75% and -39.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CENN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -79.60 percent below its 52-week high and 5.97 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -77.54. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.