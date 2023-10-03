Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on August 15, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) dipped -0.95% to close Monday’s market session at $28.08, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $27.83 and $29.505 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 835125 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 798.28K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.26% within the last five trades and -32.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ODD stock is trading at a margin of -15.55%, -33.27% and -33.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.