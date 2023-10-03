Does Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

SVB Leerink raised the price target for the Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 13, 2021, according to finviz.

The share price of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) raised 22.10% to close Monday’s market session at $1.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.808 and $1.01 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 637413 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 31.26K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 36.99% within the last five trades and 21.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.01% in the last 6 months and -11.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CNTB stock is trading at a margin of 32.43%, 16.84% and -2.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.