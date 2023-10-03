Getting Ready for the Bounce: Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) dipped -5.00% to close Monday’s market session at $1.33, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.28 and $1.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 670924 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 663.99K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.90% within the last five trades and -53.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.78% in the last 6 months and -76.63% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SCLX stock is trading at a margin of -37.46%, -61.13% and -79.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SCLX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -92.13 percent below its 52-week high and 0.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.