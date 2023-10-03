Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) stock is trading -41.28 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) raised 5.74% to close Monday’s market session at $9.02, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.53 and $9.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 698615 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 615.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.63% within the last five trades and -30.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.62% in the last 6 months and -18.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INOD stock is trading at a margin of 0.27%, -19.47% and 7.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INOD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -41.28 percent below its 52-week high and 222.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 54.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.