Is Applied UV Inc (AUVI) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

The share price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) dipped -0.71% to close Monday’s market session at $0.32, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3001 and $0.349 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 656317 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 396.67K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.57% within the last five trades and -36.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -92.73% in the last 6 months and -65.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AUVI stock is trading at a margin of -23.61%, -46.43% and -89.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AUVI deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.70 percent below its 52-week high and 6.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.