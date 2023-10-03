Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) dipped -30.65% to close Monday’s market session at $0.12, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.12 and $0.1521 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4163530 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -28.53% within the last five trades and -17.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -50.40% in the last 6 months and -25.93% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BRQS stock is trading at a margin of -28.69%, -28.52% and -44.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BRQS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -85.91 percent below its 52-week high and -11.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -68.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.