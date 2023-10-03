NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Stock: Pessimism is a stepping stone to opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) dipped -1.42% to close Monday’s market session at $0.70, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.69 and $0.8611 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 863358 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 37.71K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.07% within the last five trades and -25.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -59.31% in the last 6 months and -52.39% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NRSN stock is trading at a margin of -16.08%, -26.96% and -52.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NRSN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -75.95 percent below its 52-week high and 1.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.33. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.