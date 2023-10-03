PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is trading 28.10 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) raised 13.60% to close Monday’s market session at $0.32, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2704 and $0.3698 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1465166 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 779.19K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.50% within the last five trades and -27.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.98% in the last 6 months and -58.33% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PXMD stock is trading at a margin of 0.96%, -35.43% and -77.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PXMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -92.01 percent below its 52-week high and 28.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.26. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.