SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) stock is trading -47.92 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) dipped -0.57% to close Monday’s market session at $5.22, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.115 and $5.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 536543 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 881.86K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.53% within the last five trades and 13.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.74% in the last 6 months and 2.76% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SIGA stock is trading at a margin of 11.67%, 6.20% and -7.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SIGA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -47.92 percent below its 52-week high and 23.84 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.