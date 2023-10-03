Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) Stock Still Strong Despite Competition

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) dipped -7.27% to close Monday’s market session at $1.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.97 and $1.1121 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 718269 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 76.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.07% within the last five trades and -24.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -54.05% in the last 6 months and -38.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SOBR stock is trading at a margin of -19.27%, -27.48% and -37.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SOBR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -76.11 percent below its 52-week high and 56.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -54.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.