Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) stock is trading -87.41 percent below its 52-week high

The share price of Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) dipped -4.34% to close Monday’s market session at $2.45, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.42 and $3.49 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 743093 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 164.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -35.05% within the last five trades and -75.93% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -75.60% in the last 6 months and -76.84% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MDAI stock is trading at a margin of -60.53%, -72.67% and -75.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MDAI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -87.41 percent below its 52-week high and -2.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -41.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.