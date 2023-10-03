The idea of catching Polished.com Inc (POL) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) raised 4.09% to close Monday’s market session at $0.08, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.08 and $0.08 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6254511 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.35 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -32.26% within the last five trades and -40.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.85% in the last 6 months and -82.04% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. POL stock is trading at a margin of -18.39%, -56.22% and -82.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, POL deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -90.21 percent below its 52-week high and 7.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.27. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.