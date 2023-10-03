What are the chances of the Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) raised 23.31% to close Monday’s market session at $1.64, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.21 and $1.75 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1581729 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 129.89K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 20.59% within the last five trades and -2.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.57% in the last 6 months and -48.75% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EAST stock is trading at a margin of 3.85%, -25.26% and -59.23% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EAST deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -84.22 percent below its 52-week high and 37.39 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.