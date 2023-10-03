Why Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) Stock declined -75.51% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) raised 11.68% to close Monday’s market session at $1.53, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.34 and $1.84 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1523359 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 231.33K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.65% within the last five trades and -72.68% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -88.41% in the last 6 months and -75.51% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GROM stock is trading at a margin of -38.84%, -67.01% and -89.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GROM deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -99.35 percent below its 52-week high and 22.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.