Why Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) Stock down -5.52% in Last Week?

SVB Securities raised the price target for the Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on August 16, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) dipped -15.36% to close Monday’s market session at $3.34, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.17 and $3.93 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 919336 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 98.60K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.52% within the last five trades and -69.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. TSBX stock is trading at a margin of -41.93%, -62.58% and -62.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.